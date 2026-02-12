This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 15)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

Gisèle Pelicot poses in Paris, February 4, 2026. Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

COVER STORY: Gisèle Pelicot speaks

In 2024, Gisèle Pelicot became the public face of sexual abuse as the center of a notorious mass rape trial in France, during which her husband was found guilty of drugging her unconscious and inviting dozens of men to abuse her. In her first interview, Pelicot opens up to Seth Doane about her horrifying story, recounted in her memoir, "A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides"; her brave decision to testify in public rather than anonymously; and about the inspiring turn her life has taken since.

ALMANAC: February 15

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

"Washington Crossing the Delaware" by Emanuel Leutze, 1851. Oil on canvas. From the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

THESE UNITED STATES: How Washington's crossing of the Delaware presaged a changing world

On the evening of Christmas 1776, Gen. George Washington surprised the King's forces by leading the Continental Army in an unanticipated crossing of a near-frozen Delaware River. Environmental correspondent David Schechter looks at how Washington's watershed military maneuver dramatized both a changing America, and a changing climate.

HEADLINES: Latest on Nancy Guthrie disappearance

Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

Jacob Elordi attends the Australian premiere of "Wuthering Heights" at the State Theatre in Sydney, February 12, 2026. Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

MOVIES: "Frankenstein," "Wuthering Heights" star Jacob Elordi: "My dream was to play in the movies"

At 28, Australian actor Jacob Elordi has earned his first Academy Award nomination for his haunting portrayal of the creature in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." He talks with Tracy Smith about his love of acting; his latest film, a remake of the Gothic romance "Wuthering Heights"; and why he has no relationship with social media.

To watch a trailer for "Wuthering Heights" click on the video player below:

See also:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



FOOD: Fettuccine Alfredo: A recipe for La Dolce Vita

In Rome, two restaurants vie for supremacy in preparing Fettuccine Alfredo – egg pasta with butter and parmesan cheese – a dish that has entranced Hollywood and Washington royalty since the earliest days of La Dolce Vita. Chris Livesay visits Alfredo alla Scrofa and Il Vero Alfredo, where rival families prepare one of the most popular Italian recipes.

Paul Anka on stage at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Springs, Calif. CBS News

MUSIC: Paul Anka - Still doing it his way

Singer and songwriter Paul Anka has remained on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart for seven decades, and has just released his latest album, "Inspirations of Life and Love." A youthful 84, he talks with Lee Cowan about his artistic longevity, leaping from teeny bopper to classic crooner, and how his music still crosses generations.

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, with Robert Costa. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Stephen A. Smith - Always up for a debate

High-profile ESPN and SiriusXM commentator and bestselling author Stephen A. Smith is a combative and colorful voice on sports. But now, with a weekly political show, in which he interviews government leaders, he is gaining notice in Washington, too. Smith talks with "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa about his journey and whether he might soon be on a debate stage.

The bedrooms of school shooting victims. Lou Bopp

HARTMAN: Inside the bedrooms of school shooting victims

Over six years, the parents of school shooting victims opened their doors to CBS News' Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp, inviting them to see what it's like to live alongside their children's bedrooms, just as they left them. [Originally broadcast Nov. 17, 2024.]

NATURE: Whooping cranes in Arkansas



