Preview: Gisèle Pelicot's first U.S. TV interview In 2024, Gisèle Pelicot became the public face of sexual abuse as the center of a notorious mass rape trial in France, during which her ex-husband was found guilty of drugging her unconscious and inviting dozens of men to abuse her. In this preview of her first U.S. broadcast interview, Pelicot explains to Seth Doane why she felt it was important to go public about her horrifying story. Watch the full interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" February 15.