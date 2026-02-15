Gisèle Pelicot speaks In 2024, Gisèle Pelicot bravely spoke out on surviving sexual abuse as the center of a notorious mass rape trial in France, during which her ex-husband was found guilty of drugging her unconscious and inviting dozens of men to abuse her. In her first U.S. interview, Pelicot opens up to Seth Doane about her horrifying story, recounted in her memoir, "A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides"; her courageous decision to testify in public rather than anonymously; and the inspiring turn her life has taken since.