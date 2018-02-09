This week on "Sunday Morning" (Feb. 11)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: Autism at the workplace

Nearly three years ago, when tech giant Microsoft announced that it was starting a pilot program to hire autistic workers, they received more than 700 resumes within a few weeks. German software maker SAP has instituted a program to bring people with autism into its workforce at its Pennsylvania campus, and other companies are following suit. By all accounts, giving those on the spectrum an opportunity to use their talents productively has been a tremendous success.

Lee Cowan looks at the changing face of workplace diversity.

ALMANAC: The inventor of crash test dummies

On February 11, 2005, physicist and engineer Samuel Alderson, who developed the very first anthropomorphic test device for auto safety testing, died at age 90. Jane Pauley reports.

VALENTINE'S DAY: Sweet success

As a child the daughter of fashion design Ralph Lauren loved "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," and wanted to live in a candy land. Today, Dylan Lauren is the founder and CEO of Dylan's Candy Bar, which just celebrated its sweet 16th birthday. Correspondent Alina Cho toured Lauren's New York City flagship store - the largest candy shop in the world - and talked with Dylan about how she found sweet success.

MUSIC: The O'Jays

All aboard the Love Train! Jim Axelrod catches up with the O'Jays.

To watch the O'Jays' appearance on "Soul Train" back in 1972, click on the video player below, and dance along!

VALENTINE'S DAY: Office romance

In the era of Time's Up, #MeToo, and an increased awareness of sexual harassment in the workplace, is dating or marrying your office mates still a thing? As correspondent Tony Dokoupil finds out, some companies boast of it. Take Southwest Airlines (stock ticker acronym: LUV), where the expression "Love is in the air" takes on new meaning for staffers and flight attendants who are couples.

ON THE ROAD: A standup teacher

MOVIES: "The Big Sick"

Actor Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, had never written a movie before, when they decided to try and tell the basically true story of their lives, how they met, and how their budding romance was thrown for a loop when she became comatose. Their film, "The Big Sick," proved to be a critical success, and has now earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" meets with Nanjiani and Gordon to find out how telling the story of their lives has turned their lives upside-down.

"The Big Sick" is available on Blu-ray and DVD, and via streaming on Amazon

HISTORY: Lincoln's cabins

In Kentucky you can visit the cabins where Honest Abe was born, and later grew up … or are they? Contributor Brook Silva-Braga reports.

ISLAND HOPPING: Spooning

Conor Knighton visits Llanddwyn Island off the coast of Wales, where if you want to woo someone, you don't give your sweetheart chocolates, flowers or jewelry; you give them a "lovespoon."

CALENDAR: Week of Feb. 12

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Pikas

The most endearing animal you've probably never heard of survives without hibernating at alpine altitudes.

