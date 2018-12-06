This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 9)

COVER STORY: Titanic: The untold story

In 1985 a top-secret Cold War search for two missing Navy submarines in the Atlantic would lead to discovering the final resting place of RMS Titanic, the luxury liner that sunk on April 15, 1912, with more than 1,500 souls aboard. Chip Reid visits an exhibition at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, D.C., about the search for the fated Titanic, and talks with Robert Ballard, the man whose classified hunt for the USS Scorpion and USS Thresher – nuclear submarines lost in the 1960s – would bring him to the most famous shipwreck in history.

JOURNALISM: On the frontlines of photography

Many photojournalists have lost their lives or limbs on the battle lines, because the only way to document the violence of war is up close. "Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel looks at the legacy of two noted war photographers, Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros, who were killed in pursuit of the truth amid the chaos of battle. Koppel also talks with documentary filmmaker Greg Campbell and journalist Sebastian Junger about the dangers faced by journalists in conflict zones; and with New York Times photographer Mike Kamber, who helped found the Bronx Documentary Center, where youth people are taught about photojournalism.

FASHION: Designer Ralph Lauren

Jane Pauley talks with 79-year-old fashion legend Ralph Lauren, who gives her a tour of his 20,000-acre Colorado ranch, and talks about the origins of his Polo brand, as well as the purpose of fashion – and his own longevity. (Portions of this interview were originally aired on the "Sunday Morning" primetime special, September 14, 2018.)

HOLIDAYS: Tech gift ideas from Techno Claus

Ho ho ho! David Pogue, disguised as a jolly man in red, emerges from the "Sunday Morning" chimney to share some gift suggestions for those on your list who love gadgets.

HISTORY: A friendship born in one of America's darkest hours

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, approximately 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent were transported to concentration camps, including one at Heart Mountain in Wyoming, where young Norman Mineta, a Boy Scout, was sent with his family. There he met another Boy Scout from Wyoming, Alan Simpson, and the two forged a friendship that endures to this day, even after each has served in Congress on opposite sides of the aisle. Lee Cowan talks with Mineta and Simpson about the story of Heart Mountain, and the brightness of the human spirit that shone in their bond.



HEADLINES: Anti-Semitism

This year the Jewish festival of Hanukkah comes at a time when hate incidents targeting Jews - involving incitements to violence, mass shootings and online attacks - have increased dramatically. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with The New York Times' Jonathan Weisman, whose experience being trolled by anti-Semitic hatemongers online inspired his book, "(((Semitism))): Being Jewish in America in the Age of Trump." Braver also talks with historian Deborah Lipstadt, and with Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers, who witnessed 11 congregants being gunned down at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh earlier this year.

MUSIC: Cardi B

It's been an extraordinary year for Cardi B, the woman who keeps beating the odds. Last summer's smash, "Bodak Yellow," catapulted her to the top of the Billboard charts, and she became the first female rapper to have three Billboard #1 singles. But while her music has attracted attention, it's the Bronx native's personality that people can't seem to get enough of. "You just gotta be yourself," she told correspondent Maurice DuBois. "When I talk, I make a lot of mistakes. Like, I might say words, and the words are not even in the dictionary! But people still like it, because you can tell that I'm saying it from the heart."

To watch Cardi B perform "Ring" (featuring Kehlani), from her album "Invasion of Privacy," click on the video player below:

CALENDAR: Week of December 10

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



