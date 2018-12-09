Calendar: Week of December 10

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday sees the awarding of this year's Nobel Prizes in Stockholm, Sweden – except for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded in Oslo, Norway.



Tuesday's the day Time Magazine reveals its Person of the Year.



On Wednesday Bob Barker, long-time game show host and animal rights advocate, celebrates his 95th birthday.

To watch a collection of Bob Barker intros on "The Price Is Right" click on the video player below:



Thursday brings the New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards, hosted by our own Nancy Giles.



The Muse Awards, honoring actress Ellen Burstyn, Netflix exec Lisa Nishimura, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, director Tricia Brock, actor-activist Maysoon Zayid, and NYWIFT Executive Director Terry Lawler, presented December 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the New York Hilton Midtown | Ticket into





On Friday, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory holds its annual Invention Challenge for Middle and High School students.

The 2018 Invention Challenge: the Upright Pipe Contest ("Create a device that can position a plastic pipe that is resting on two support stands into a vertical position atop a small platform in under sixty seconds. The winner will be the team whose device places the pipe in the upright position in the fastest time while complying with all rules.")





And Saturday is Bill of Rights Day, marking the 227th anniversary of the ratification of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.



Story produced by Juliana Kracov.