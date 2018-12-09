The timeless photojournalism of Chris Hondros and Tim Hetherington

Joseph Duo, a Liberian militia commander loyal to the government, exults after firing a rocket-propelled grenade at rebel forces at a key strategic bridge, July 20, 2003 in Monrovia, Liberia. Government forces succeeded in forcing back rebel forces in fierce fighting on the edge of Monrovia's city center.
It is one of the most striking images taken during the Liberian civil war by photographer Chris Hondros. It is featured, along with pictures by another veteran photographer, Tim Hetherington, in a new exhibition at the Bronx Documentary Center in New York City, called "War and Peace in Liberia: Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros."
The exhibit is a testament to their craft as well as to the dangers they faced on the front lines; both photographers were later killed while covering conflict in Libya.