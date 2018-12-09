Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center

Back
    Next
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center
    • Young photojournalists' work from the Bronx Documentary Center

    • Procession

      A procession for La Virgen de Guadelupe in the Bronx, July 26, 2016, in a photo taken by student Fanta Diop.

      In 2010 Mike Kamber, a photographer for The New York Times, and Tim Hetherington, a photographer with Magnum Photos (who was later killed while covering the civil war in Libya), opened the Bronx Documentary Center, a place where young people could learn about photojournalism, through programs such as the Bronx Junior Photo League.

      Credit: © Fanta Diop/Bronx Documentary Center

    • Class

      Photojournalist Mike Kamber teaches use of the camera to students at the Bronx Documentary Center. 

      "We've got about 60 students and they're all from immigrant families," Kamber told "Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel. "A lot of West African families now: Mali, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso."

      The following images in this gallery are pictures taken by participants in the Bronx Documentary Center's photojournalism programs. 

      Credit: CBS News

    • Puff

      Jennifer Hernandez photographed Atiya Saunders in the Bronx, May 24, 2018, as part of a project on teen smoking.

      "As a teen in New York struggling to quit the tenacious vice of cigarette smoking, my goal for this project is to open up dialogue and possibly make smokers think twice before lighting their next cigarette," said Hernandez. "With this continued second-guessing, it will – I hope – eventually lead to smokers quitting for good.

      "I constantly ask myself, 'Why are cigarettes still legal?' I'm not looking for an answer that predictably addresses greed and profit, but a reply that reminds myself that, no matter how calm a pull might make me feel, cigarettes can and will kill."

      Credit: © Jennifer Hernandez/Bronx Doc

    • Shadows

      Elisa Luna Cameron's photo taken at the Mitchel Community Center, which provides countless children of the South Bronx with a safe place, as well as afterschool programs and employment opportunities for young adults.

      Credit: © Elisa Luna Cameron/Bronx Doc

    • Family Gathering

      Cinthia Encarnación, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, captured a family dinner in the Bronx, May 24, 2018.

      "My project is about my aunt, her journey living in a different country from her birthplace, and how she struggles to not lose her culture and traditions," Hernandez wrote. "My aunt inspired me by showing how hard she works at adapting into American culture while still maintaining her Dominican identity. With this project I am trying to show that everyone is capable of doing anything as long as they do it with passion and love."

      Credit: © Cinthia Encarnación/Bronx Do

    • Grandmother

      Photographer Fanta Diop's grandmother emigrated from Mali to the United States in 1988 to be with her husband, a taxi driver, who already lived in New York City. Fanta's grandmother started her own small businesses: she cooked food in her home to sell, and later owned a 99-cent store in the Bronx for nearly seven years. She now gives benedictions at events like baby showers and wedding ceremonies. Initially she left her children in Mali in the care of their grandmother, but began to bring them to New York in the 1990s.

      Credit: © Fanta Diop/Bronx Documentary

    • We Cut Heads

      Tianna Maldonado's photo taken in a barber shop on 151st Street in the South Bronx, May 5, 2015. 

      Credit: © Tianna Maldonado/Bronx Docum

    • Business Owner

      Justin Arroyo's portrait of Ramundo Salazar, who owns a Mexican restaurant on Courtlandt Avenue in the Bronx. Salazar emigrated from Mexico and worked a number of jobs before he was able to open his own restaurant.

      Credit: © Justin Arroyo/Bronx Document

    • No Deportaciones

      Sign adorning the walls of La Morada, a oaxaqueño restaurant in the South Bronx. Opened by an undocumented family from the Oaxaca region, they strive to make their restaurant a sanctuary, safe for their undocumented neighbors to visit and feel at home.

      Credit: © Leonely Pacheco/Bronx Docume

    • Man's Best Friend

      Louis and his dog Lil Man, photographed by Angie Avendaño on 151st Street in the South Bronx, October 10, 2017.

      Credit: © Angie Avendaño/Bronx Documen

    • Flowers

      As part of his project examining self-employment in immigrant communities, photographer Tony Baizan captured Ruth, 35, who works in a flower truck on the corner of White Plains Road and Story Avenue with her three sons and others. Ruth has been working with flowers since she arrived in the United States at the age of 18. 

      Credit: © Tony Baizan/Bronx Documentar

    • New York's Bravest

      Justin Brefo's photograph of retired firefighter Samuel Marquez visits his former firehouse, FDNY Squad 41, on 150th Street in the South Bronx, May 1, 2018. Marquez worked for Engine 41 for 22 years, and was part of a community group that fought to reopen the firehouse after Mayor Ed Koch closed it in 1989.

      Credit: © Justin Brefo/Bronx Documenta

    • Procession

      Congregants from the Immaculate Conception Church march through the streets of the Bronx to celebrate the birthday of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico's patron saint, December 12, 2015,  Approximately 200 joined the one-hour procession. The Bronx is home to many thousands of Mexican families.

      Credit: © Fanta Diop/Bronx Documentary

    • Memorial

      Family and friends are pictured at a vigil for A.R., who was killed the day before, in the Bronx, July 20, 2016. 

      Credit: © Fanta Diop/Bronx Documentary

    • Memorial

      A woman poses in front of a memorial for A.R., who was killed earlier that month, in the Bronx, July 26, 2016.

      Credit: © Fanta Diop/Bronx Documentary

    • Subway

      Two musicians rise out of the 3rd Avenue/149th Street subway station in "The Hub," Bronx, N.Y., March 3, 2016. 

      Credit: © Julie Lozano/Bronx Documenta

    • Projects

      Kalise Williams photographed a family in the Melrose Houses in the Bronx, a New York City Housing Project where residents can face difficult living conditions, such as rat infestations, mold, and other health hazards.

      Credit: © Kalise Williams/Bronx Docume

    • Community Meeting

      The scene at a bi-monthly meeting at the Community Action for Safe Apartments (VASA)  in the New Settlement Center on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, N.Y., May 18, 2018, photographed by Mitchell Harris-Dennis.

      Credit: © Mitchell Harris-Dennis/Bronx

    • Church

      Chloe Rodriguez photographed Oscar Velásquez as he cleaned the Immaculate Conception Church in the South Bronx, May 14, 2017. Originally from Colombia, Velásquez came to New York more than 20 years ago and worked at factory jobs for less than $5 per hour, before being hired by local Bronx churches, which pay a living wage.

      Credit: © Chloe Rodriguez/Bronx Docume

    • Swim Meet

      A swim meet at the Children's Aid-Dunlevy MIlkbank Center on West 118th Street in New York, December 2, 2017.

      Credit: © Angie Avendaño/Bronx Documentary Center

    • Everybody in the Pool

      A young man at swim practice, by Alberto Garcia.

      Credit: © Alberto Garcia/Bronx Documen

    • Embrace

      A young couple embraces in the South Bronx. Photo by Angie Avendaño.

      For information about the Bronx Documentary Center, its exhibitions, and applying for classes, visit their website, bronxdoc.org.

      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: © Angie Avendaño/Bronx Documen