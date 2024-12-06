This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 8)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris, on the eve of its reopening to the public, December 6, 2024. Chesnot/Getty Images

COVER STORY: The rebirth of Notre Dame Cathedral

Just five years after a devastating fire tore through historic Notre Dame in Paris, the Gothic cathedral's extraordinary restoration is being unveiled. Correspondent Seth Doane takes us inside the 12th century landmark, where 21st century tools, such as drones and computer animations, were as important a part of the restoration process as the artisans who toiled to bring Notre Dame back to life.

ALMANAC: December 8

U.S.: Who would pay for Trump's promised tariffs? You will!

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose across-the-board tariffs on imported goods from some allies and adversaries, claiming that foreign nations will pay such taxes to the U.S. Treasury. But it's American consumers who would actually be opening their wallets to pay for tariffs. Correspondent David Pogue talks with Dartmouth economics professor Doug Irwin about the unintended consequences from trade barriers.

TV: "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk on the "darker" season 2

South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk, whose family struggled with poverty while he was growing up, became an award-winning success with the internationally acclaimed series "Squid Game" – a dystopian parable about capitalism, human selfishness and greed, in which players hoping to win a fortune compete in childish, but lethal, games. Netflix is now releasing season two, which Dong-hyuk says is "getting darker, episode by episode." Elizabeth Palmer reports.

To watch a trailer for "Squid Game: Season 2" click on the video player below:

"Squid Game 2" debuts on Netflix December 26



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



ENTERTAINMENT: The Apollo Theater at 90

On Sunday, the Apollo Theater, the landmark New York City performance venue, will be awarded a prestigious Kennedy Center Honor – the first institution to receive such recognition. Correspondent Nancy Giles explores the history of the Harlem theater "where stars are born and legends are made," and talks with a few of those legends – Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson and Melba Moore – about how playing the Apollo changed their lives.

SOUND: Why ASMR is making a lot of noise

ASMR (or autonomous sensory meridian response) is the tingling sensation some people experience from certain sounds or visuals – a "brain massage," in the words of Maria Viktorovna, who's been called the "ASMR queen." Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Viktorovna about her wildly successful "Gentle Whispering" videos, and with physiology professor Craig Richard, who discusses ASMR's physical effects. Salie also visits Whisperwave, a New York City ASMR spa.

MUSIC: Billie Eilish on what she's found "liberating"

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is just beginning to know herself. With her latest album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," and her current tour (her first without brother Finneas and her parents), the music superstar (soon to turn 23) is discovering parts of herself she didn't know were there. She describes to correspondent Anthony Mason finding a new voice as a songwriter, and about stretching her singing after starting vocal lessons. [Watch more from Mason's interview with Eilish on 'CBS Mornings" December 10.]

PREVIEW: Billie Eilish on finally seeing herself as a songwriter (Video)

You can stream the Billie Eilish album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

COMMENTARY: "They're all gone": The tragedy of the 1972 Munich Olympics

ABC Sports was covering the 1972 Olympics, in Munich, Germany, when Arab terrorists armed with submachine guns took the Israeli team hostage. The fatal drama was carried live on television – an episode retold in the new movie "September 5." Sean McManus, former president of CBS News and president and chairman of CBS Sports, and the son of ABC Sports commentator Jim McKay, looks back on that tragedy, and of watching his father at work reporting it to the world.

To watch a trailer for "September 5" click on the video player below:

"September 5" opens in theaters December 13

Actor Daniel Craig talks about his latest movie, "Queer." CBS News

MOVIES: Daniel Craig on "Queer" and its "tender and poignant" depiction of yearning

In his latest film, Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novella "Queer," Daniel Craig plays William Lee, an American alcoholic and heroin addict living in 1950s Mexico City, who becomes infatuated with a much younger fellow ex-patriate played by Drew Starkey. Craig talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the yearning of a character that harks back to the actor's early, grittier roles before he became James Bond; and how his mother fostered his love of acting, and his future career.

To watch a trailer for "Queer" click on the video player below:

"Queer" is now playing in select theaters

William S. Burroughs' "Bunker," at 222 Bowery, New York City



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: Selena Gomez (YouTube Video)

In this web exclusive, singer-songwriter-actress-entrepreneur Selena Gomez opens up to correspondent Tracy Smith about her experiences graduating from Disney Channel programs to her latest film, "Emilia Pérez," and her series "Only Murders in the Building"; how rejection fueled her ambition and subsequent success; her revealing documentary, "My Mind & Me," in which she discusses her physical and mental health struggles; and of life beyond social media.

