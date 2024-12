Reporting the tragedy of the 1972 Munich Olympics ABC Sports was covering the 1972 Olympics, in Munich, Germany, when Arab terrorists armed with submachine guns took the Israeli team hostage. The fatal drama was carried live on television – an episode retold in the new movie "September 5." Sean McManus, former president of CBS News and president and chairman of CBS Sports, and the son of ABC Sports commentator Jim McKay, looks back on that tragedy, and of watching his father at work reporting it to the world.