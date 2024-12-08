12/8: Sunday Morning Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Seth Doane goes inside the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, which has just reopened following a five-year reconstruction effort. Also: Anthony Mason sits down with music superstar Billie Eilish; Mo Rocca talks with Daniel Craig about his latest film, an adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novella “Queer”; Nancy Giles looks back at the history of Harlem’s Apollo Theater, which is marking its 90th anniversary; Elizabeth Palmer talks with the creator of the hit Netflix series “Squid Game,” about to launch season 2; Faith Salie dives into the heightened-senses world of ASMR; and David Pogue explains who will actually be paying for President-elect Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported goods.