The return of "Squid Game" South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk, whose family struggled with poverty while he was growing up, became an award-winning success with the internationally acclaimed series "Squid Game" – a dystopian parable about capitalism, human selfishness and greed, in which players hoping to win a fortune compete in childish, but lethal, games. Netflix is now releasing Season 2, which Dong-hyuk says is "getting darker, episode by episode." Elizabeth Palmer reports.