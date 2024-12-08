Daniel Craig on the poignant yearning of "Queer" In his latest film, Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of the William S. Burroughs novella "Queer," Daniel Craig plays William Lee, an American alcoholic and heroin addict living in 1950s Mexico City, who becomes infatuated with a much younger fellow expatriate played by Drew Starkey. Craig talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the yearning of a character that harks back to the actor's early, grittier roles before he became James Bond; and how his mother fostered his love of acting, and his future career.