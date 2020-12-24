This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 27)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

COVER STORY: Gone but never forgotten: Those we lost to COVID-19

The pandemic has robbed many of us of loved ones, and of our dreams. Lee Cowan remembers a few of the hundreds of thousands of victims of this terrifying pandemic, and of their legacy: a human spirit that would not be defeated.



THE YEAR IN REVIEW: Top news stories of 2020 month-by-month

Time for one last look at the leading headlines from an unprecedented year. Lee Cowan reports.



PSYCHOLOGY: Going to Plan B: When COVID pulls the rug out from under you

Plans and structure are vital to our functioning and preparing for the future – and so with the pandemic forcing us to toss our plans for 2020 out the window, how should we move forward into 2021? Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with psychology professors, a psychiatrist, and a wedding planner about why it's important now to focus on the small, more manageable details of daily life.

LOOK BACK AT 2020: Honoring warriors on the frontlines of COVID-19

This past year health care workers demonstrated the many ways people can rise to the challenge of our times while fighting an invisible enemy. Dr. Jon LaPook pays tribute to medical professionals who, having come face-to-face with the coronavirus, put their own lives in jeopardy in order to save others.

Clockwise from top left: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Congressman John Lewis; L.A. Laker Kobe Bryant; actor Chadwick Boseman; singer Helen Reddy; and test pilot Chuck Yeager. Photos from Getty Images/photographers (clockwise from top left): Ron Sachs; Jeff Hutchens; Harry How; Matt Winkelmeyer; Ian Dickson; and David Madison

IN MEMORIAM: Hail and farewell to those we lost in 2020

"Sunday Morning" pays tribute to the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women who passed away this year, who'd touched our lives in unforgettable ways. Lee Cowan reports.



LOOK BACK AT 2020: Yes, there WAS good news coming out of 2020

The pandemic offered an opportunity for advances in science and technology to help see us through a troubling time. Correspondent David Pogue reminds us of some of the often-overshadowed bright spots of the past year.



COMMENTARY: Michelle Miller on moving beyond grief

While we lost so much in 2020, we gained, too, as we enter the New Year with a sense of promise and hope.



"MOBITUARIES": Hair Club for Men pitchman Sy Sperling

Sy Sperling wasn't just the founder of the Hair Club for Men, he was also a client. The follically-challenged entrepreneur, who became famous for selling his hair restoration procedure on late-night TV, became a hirsute personification of the American Dream. "Mobituaries" host Mo Rocca looks back at the inspiring life of Sperling, who died earlier this year, a Hair Club for Men client to the end.

COMMENTARY: Messages of healing and hope, after a difficult 2020

Representatives of three faiths offer reflections for those whose devotion may have been tested by a year of struggle and loss, to renew hope and expectation for the New Year.

