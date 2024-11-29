This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 1)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

The American Bison is just one of the species that conservationist Ted Turner has nurtured on his land. CBS News

COVER STORY: Ted Turner's nature preserves: A carefully curated "Heaven on Earth"

As one of the largest landholders in America, media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner has over decades restored struggling species like the American Bison and rebuilt biodiversity on his two million acres. Now, Turner is opening some of his land to visitors, creating almost overnight what amounts to a private national park system. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

ALMANAC: December 1

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

Chef Tom Colicchio with correspondent Tony Dokoupil. CBS News

BOOKS: Tom Colicchio on "Why I Cook"

It was in the chaos of a kitchen where chef, restaurateur and TV cooking judge Tom Colicchio learned how to be himself. The author of the new cookbook-memoir, "Why I Cook," talks with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about his journey from middle-class New Jersey to elite restaurants in New York and Las Vegas, and from the depths of drug abuse to the heights of fine dining.

HARTMAN: A beloved Missouri school custodian's singular honor

When the people of Swedeborg, Missouri, decided to name their elementary school building, everyone knew it had to be named after someone truly special. Correspondent Steve Hartman talks with the woman who was the school board's unanimous choice for the honor.

Correspondent Mo Rocca with radio DJ Elvis Duran. CBS News

BROADCASTING: Elvis Duran on the magic of radio and his special bond with listeners

Since 1996, New York City disc jockey Elvis Duran has hosted "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," the country's most popular Top-40 morning program. He talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about growing up in Texas enamored with radio, becoming friends with "this voice in the dark"; how radio has changed over the years; and how being in Santa Fe, New Mexico, changes him.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Emmett Till. CBS News

HISTORY: The lynching of Emmett Till, and the evil hiding in plain sight

In his new book "The Barn," author Wright Thompson, also a fifth-generation Mississippi Delta cotton farmer, examines the site of the notorious 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Thompson about illuminating injustice and a Mississippi Delta culture that, Thompson says, has spent decades trying to erase a horrible crime; and visits the barn, which still stands, where Till was beaten to death.

How does one maintain a sense of well-being as you age? Jane Fonda and Ashton Applewhite offer some hints. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Jane Fonda with a secret of aging well

A Yale study showed that older people with more positive beliefs about aging lived an average of 7.5 longer than people who equated aging with disease and decline. Actress and activist Jane Fonda and anti-ageism advocate Ashton Applewhite present "Sunday Morning" viewers with a key to living a longer life, by maintaining a better outlook.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with actress Selena Gomez. CBS News

MOVIES: Selena Gomez on why she's "the happiest I've definitely been"

At 32, Selena Gomez is an accomplished actor (including in the new movie "Emilia Pérez"), successful singer-songwriter, billionaire business owner, and philanthropist. But her gutsiest move may have been sharing herself. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her mother's inspiration; her relationship with Steve Martin and Martin Short, her co-stars in "Only Murders in the Building"; and why she went public with her health struggles and bipolar diagnosis in the documentary "My Mind and Me," saying, "One of the strongest things you can do is be vulnerable."

To watch a trailer for "Emilia Pérez" click on the video player below:

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on adjusting to the new reality: "How did this happen?!?"

Comedian Jim Gaffigan says that he is working to adjust to recent events that have left him blindsided and wanting to curl up in a ball and mope. But he acknowledges that, while it's not what he wanted, the world continues to spin.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with correspondent Mark Phillips, in Berlin. CBS News

WORLD: Angela Merkel, on Putin, Trump, and a post-Cold War world still divided

After growing up in the Communist-controlled police state of East Germany, Angela Merkel served as Chancellor of Germany for 16 years, becoming the most powerful woman in the world while dealing with its most powerful men. She talks with correspondent Mark Philips about her new book, "Freedom: Memoirs 1954-2021"; her relationships with former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin; and about the state of the world since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

