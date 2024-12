Extended interview: Angela Merkel In this web exclusive, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, author of "Freedom: Memoirs 1954-2021," talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about her childhood in East Germany, where she received care packages from family members in West Germany that, she said, "smelled like the West"; being warned about surveillance by the secret police, and avoiding political indoctrination; and her emotions when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989.