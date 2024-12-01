"The Barn": A murder in Mississippi, and the evil hiding in plain sight In his new book "The Barn," author Wright Thompson, also a fifth-generation Mississippi Delta cotton farmer, examines the site of the notorious 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Thompson about illuminating injustice and a Mississippi Delta culture that, Thompson says, has spent decades trying to erase a horrible crime; and visits the barn, which still stands, where Till was beaten to death.