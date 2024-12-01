Watch CBS News

"The Barn": A murder in Mississippi, and the evil hiding in plain sight

In his new book "The Barn," author Wright Thompson, also a fifth-generation Mississippi Delta cotton farmer, examines the site of the notorious 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Thompson about illuminating injustice and a Mississippi Delta culture that, Thompson says, has spent decades trying to erase a horrible crime; and visits the barn, which still stands, where Till was beaten to death.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.