12/1: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan visits Ted Turner’s private nature preserves, some of which are being opened to the public. Also: Tracy Smith sits down with actress, singer and businesswoman Selena Gomez; Mark Phillips interviews former German Chancellor Angela Merkel about her new memoir; Tony Dokoupil goes into the kitchen with chef Tom Colicchio; Mo Rocca profiles radio DJ Elvis Duran; Jim Axelrod talks with author Wright Thompson, whose book, “The Barn,” explores the 1955 murder of Emmett Till; and Jane Fonda shares a message about aging well.
