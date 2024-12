Tom Colicchio on "Why I Cook" It was in the chaos of a kitchen where chef, restaurateur and TV cooking judge Tom Colicchio learned how to be himself. The author of the new cookbook-memoir, "Why I Cook," talks with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about his journey from middle-class New Jersey to elite restaurants in New York and Las Vegas, and from the depths of drug abuse to the heights of fine dining.