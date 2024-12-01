Angela Merkel on a world before and after the Berlin Wall After growing up in the Communist-controlled police state of East Germany, Angela Merkel served as Chancellor of Germany for 16 years, becoming the most powerful woman in the world while dealing with its most powerful men. She talks with correspondent Mark Philips about her new book, "Freedom: Memoirs 1954-2021"; her relationships with former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin; and about the state of the world since the fall of the Berlin Wall.