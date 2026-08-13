This week on "Sunday Morning" (Aug. 16)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: A summer of extremes: Weathering a hotter world

July was the hottest month ever in the Lower 48 States, breaking a record last set during the Dust Bowl – just another step in the escalation of our world into a hotter, more dangerous planet. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti talks with climate journalist Jeff Goodell and atmospheric scientist Maria Molina about how changes in Earth's climate are increasing the likelihood that extreme weather events – such as heat waves, wildfires and hurricanes – will become more common and more extreme.

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ALMANAC: August 16

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

A championship bull rider trophy belt buckle. CBS News

FASHION: Trophy belt buckles: The highly-prized currency of cowboy culture

From bull riding to barrel racing, trophy belt buckles, worn by champion rodeo riders, tell stories of grit, accomplishment and honor. Correspondent Ian Lee visits the Professional Bull Riders World Championship in Fort Worth, where an elite group of cowboys competes to win a trophy buckle; and talks with the artisans of Montana Silversmiths, who carry on this century-old tradition.

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Lovina Hershberger Zook left the Amish behind, and joined the online world as a social media influencer. CBS News

FOOD: How Lovina Zook left the Amish and found an online audience

Twenty-three-year-old Lovina Hershberger Zook is an unlikely social media influencer: she grew up in a conservative Amish community and had never used a cell phone or computer or driven a car. But she left the faith, and her family, five years ago, and today shares stories and recipes of the Amish with her six million online followers. Faith Salie reports on a very un-traditional TikTok sensation.

RECIPE: Amish Peanut Butter Pie

For more info:

Lovina Zook (Official site)

"Lovina's Amish Cookbook: 230+ Authentic Amish Recipes" by Lovina Hershberger Zook (Lovina's Kitchen Co.), in Hardcover and eBook formats



POLITICS: Rahm Emanuel

Robert Costa reports.



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.



FASHION: Short pants: The long and the short of it

The summer of 1936 saw a heat wave so dangerous at least five thousand people died. It also saw the popularization of a cooler fashion alternative: shorts. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at the long history of short pants; how at one time, in Yonkers, N.Y., the wearing of shorts was illegal; and how hot pants and Daisy Dukes became high fashion.

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HARTMAN: Mom



Don Henley of the Eagles. CBS News

MUSIC: Don Henley on the Eagles' "Long Goodbye" farewell tour, now longer

The Eagles, one of the greatest old-school bands on Earth (and whose "Greatest Hits" compilation is the bestselling album in history), have extended their farewell tour, currently in residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Eagles co-founder Don Henley talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the band's half-century relationship with their fans; the legacy of his late bandmate Glenn Frey; and how his pre-performance regimen has changed with age. (Originally broadcast Feb. 8, 2026.)

You can stream the Eagles' album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Extended Interview - Don Henley (Video)

Singer-songwriter Don Henley reflects on the Eagles' decades-long career, the larger-than-life legacy of his late bandmate Glenn Frey, and the emotional moment he saw Frey's son Deacon perform in his father's place. He also emphasizes the importance of connecting with fans, saying "music is medicine. And people need some medicine right now."

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SUNDAY SHORT: TBD



Data from iNaturalist users helps track the migration of invasive species, like the spotted lanternfly. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: The iNaturalist app – Mixing science with fun

The iNaturalist cellphone app not only helps users identify plant, animal and insect species; it also provides invaluable data to scientists studying biodiversity, species decline, and habitat loss. It also provides opportunities for fun: David Pogue joins iNaturalist fan Martha Stewart in a "bioblitz" – a timed competition with other users to spot and ID species. (Originally broadcast March 22, 2026.)

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MISCELLANY: This 'n' That

Jane Pauley with updates for "Sunday Morning" viewers.



NATURE: Sunflowers in South Dakota



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MARATHON: Aloha, welcome to Hawaii (YouTube Video)

Come learn about the Aloha State as "CBS Sunday Morning' highlights its beauty, its history, its food and more. Featuring:

Ancient art of lei-making

The controversial legacy of Captain James Cook

The history of surfboards

The Olympics of hula

Breadfruit, a stable food of the tropics

Georgia O'Keeffe, Visions of Hawaii at the Botanical Garden

The Lanai Cat Sanctuary

In Hawaii, Spam goes with everything

Mick Fleetwood plays to the future in Maui

Mauna Loa volcano sights and sounds

MARATHON: Bookstores (YouTube Video)

To honor National Book Lover's Day (August 9), "CBS Sunday Morning" pulls some stories off the shelf about treasured bookstores, and the bibliophiles who love them. Featuring:

A visit to Powell's, the nation's largest independent bookstore, in Portland, Ore. (1999)

Ann Patchett: Writer, and purveyor, of books (2017)

Grolier, in Cambridge, Mass., a bookshop devoted to poetry (1983)

Hay-on-Wye, the Welsh booktown that is a reader's, and author's, paradise; featuring Martin Cruz Smith, P.D. James and Doris Lessing (1996)

Dickman's, one of the largest booksellers in the country, housed in the middle of Iowa farmland (2008)

A new chapter for the Book Thing, a charity "bookstore" in Baltimore (2017)

The Massachusetts town of Stoughton pickets a store selling adult books (1983)

How independent bookstores (like New York City's Strand, and EyeSeeMe, an African-American children's bookstore in St. Louis) found ways to cope during the COVID pandemic (2020)

Hobart, a tiny town in upstate New York, where bookstores rule (2024)

A moving bookstore finds helping hands - hundreds of them (2025)

GALLERY: Summer music highlights of 2026

Summer is the time to enjoy live music, indoors and out. Scroll through our gallery of some of 2026's leading musical acts, featuring images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

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Do you have sun art you wish to share with us? Email your suns to SundayMorningSuns@cbsnews.com.