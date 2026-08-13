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Recipe: Amish Peanut Butter Pie

By David Morgan

/ CBS News

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Lovina's Kitchen Co.

Five years ago, Lovina Hershberger Zook left the Amish faith. Today she is an unlikely social media influencer, sharing stories and recipes of the Amish with her more than six million followers on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X/Twitter.

Her self-published "Lovina's Amish Cookbook" (Lovina's Kitchen Co.) contains more than 230 authentic Amish recipes.  She shares one of them, for Amish Peanut Butter Pie, with "Sunday Morning" viewers. 

You can watch Zook prepare this dessert (which is also fine for breakfast) in the video below. [And don't miss Faith Salie's interview with Zook on "CBS Sunday Morning" August 16!]

Amish Peanut Butter Pie

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Amish Peanut Butter Pie by Lovina Hershberger Zook, a former Amish schoolteacher, now a social media influencer. 

Ingredients:

Filling:

  • 3 cups milk
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 Tbsp peanut butter

Crumbs:

  • 1/3 cup peanut butter
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Whipped Topping

9-inch baked pie shell

    
Directions:

  1. For the filling, bring 2 1/2 cups of the milk to boiling. Make a paste with the remaining 1/2 cup of milk, the sugar, egg yolks and flour. Stir into the boiling milk and boil on low heat until thick, stirring all the time. Remove from the heat and add the peanut butter, vanilla and salt. Set aside to cool.
  2. For the crumbs, mix everything (peanut butter, sugar, salt) together until it's crumbly.
  3. Use whipped topping of your choice.
  4. To assemble, spread 1/3 of the crumbs in the bottom of the pie shell, spread the cooled filling over it, and spread another 1/3 of the crumbs over the filling. Spread the desired amount of whipped topping on top, and coat with the last of the crumbs. Serve right away, or chill in refrigerator for up to 4 hours.

Notes:

For a thinner filling add a little more milk. If you prefer more crumbs, just double the crumb measurements.

Amish Peanut Butter Pie | More Recipe Details in the Description by Lovina Zook on YouTube

     
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