This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 30)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Michael J Fox on Parkinson's and how he finds "optimism is sustainable"

One of the most famous actors to burst onto the scene in the 1980s, Michael J. Fox has become almost as famous for his very public fight against Parkinson's disease. With "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, the "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" star looks back on superstardom, raising $1.5 billion for Parkinson's research, and a new documentary tracing his life, called "Still."

To watch a trailer for "Still" click on the video player below:

For more info:



An original copy of "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century." San Francisco Academy of Comic Art

ART: Treasures of comic strip art

Bill Blackbeard was something of a superhero. During his lifetime, he collected and preserved 2.5 million ephemeral artifacts of comic strip art, including newspapers and Sunday color sections dating as far back as 1893. Treasures from his collection are now featured in a new exhibit, "Man Saves Comics," at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

For more info:

A cell from the "Hanoi Hilton," in which American prisoners of war were kept during the Vietnam War, recreated at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Mass. CBS News

HISTORY: Surviving the torturous hell of the Hanoi Hilton

During the Vietnam War, American POWs were systematically tortured at a prison camp they sarcastically dubbed the "Hanoi Hilton." Now, salvaged remnants of the prison have been reconstructed as part of an exhibit at the American Heritage Museum in Massachusetts. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with former prisoners who recount what it took to survive.

For more info:

Campane Marinelli, in southern Italy, is one of the oldest bell foundries in the world. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM ITALY: Forging traditions - Italian bell makers

In the village of Agnone, in Southern Italy's Molise region, is a family business that has been operating since the 1300s. Correspondent Seth Doane visits one of the oldest bell foundries on Earth, to see how Pasquale Marinelli's family crafts and forges bells by hand, as they have for 27 generations. (This story was originally broadcast April 17, 2022.)

For more info:

Campane Marinelli, Agnone, Italy



PASSAGE: In memoriam



Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

MUSIC: Lucinda Williams

Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Nurses



Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen. CBS News

MUSIC: Bruce Springsteen on "Nebraska," and the emergence of Springsteen the poet

In-between his chart-topping album "The River" and his classic "Born in the U.S.A.," Bruce Springsteen recorded a collection of songs on a 4-track cassette recorder in a bedroom at his rented farmhouse – dark, mournful, and rough-hewn songs that reflected the upheaval in his life at a time of rising success. The resulting album, 1982's "Nebraska," would be one of his most personal, and helped solidify his status as one of music's most soulful voices. Springsteen talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about how "Nebraska" spoke to his evolution as a songwriter. Axelrod also talks with Warren Zanes, author of the new book, "Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska'."

You can stream "Nebraska" by Bruce Springsteen by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Sarah DiGregorio on how supporting nurses helps all of us

The author of "Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World" discusses the power of the nurse-patient relationship, and how poor nurse-to-patient ratios can be a matter of life or death.

For more info:

Sean Hayes stars as Oscar Levant in the new Broadway play, "Good Night, Oscar." CBS News

BROADWAY: Sean Hayes on "Good Night, Oscar"

David Pogue reports.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Singer Harry Belafonte. CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVE: From 1988: Harry Belafonte, "a voice with a conscience" (Video)

Singer, actor and human rights activist Harry Belafonte died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the age of 96. Correspondent Billy Taylor talked with Belafonte about his album, "Paradise in Gazankulu," featuring music rooted in the culture and politics of South Africa, and about his globe-trotting work for social justice, in this report that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" September 18, 1988.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: From 2001: Harry Belafonte on preserving Black music (Video)

In this "CBS Sunday Morning" feature that originally aired December 9, 2001, Harry Belafonte talks with correspondent Byron Pitts about "The Long Road to Freedom: An Anthology of Black Music," which explores music of the Black diaspora, from African folk music to gospel and the American blues, and which took 30 years to complete and release. Belafonte, a singer, actor and human rights activist, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at age 96.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: From 2011: Harry Belafonte's life of singing, acting and activism (Video)

Singer, actor and human rights activist Harry Belafonte died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at age 96. In this "CBS Sunday Morning" profile that originally aired on December 4, 2011, Belafonte talked with correspondent Russ Mitchell about how, during his long musical career, he'd tried to catch the social conscience of the nation as well.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!