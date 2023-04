Michael J. Fox on Parkinson's, and maintaining optimism One of the most famous actors to burst onto the scene in the 1980s, Michael J. Fox has become almost as famous for his very public fight against Parkinson's disease. With "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, the "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" star looks back on superstardom, raising $1.5 billion for Parkinson's research, and a new documentary tracing his life, called "Still."