Sean Hayes on "Good Night, Oscar" In the new Broadway play "Good Night, Oscar," Sean Hayes, the Emmy Award-winning star of "Will & Grace," appears as the witty and eccentric musical star Oscar Levant, whose mental health struggles and addiction to drugs would come front-and-center during a 1958 appearance on Jack Paar's "Tonight Show." Correspondent David Pogue talks with Hayes about conjuring Levant on stage; and with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright about the darkness at the center of the play's central figure.