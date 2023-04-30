Watch CBS News

Sunday Morning Full Episode 4/30

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Martin interviews former POWs who survived torture during the Vietnam War at a prison dubbed the "Hanoi Hilton." Also: Jim Axelrod talks with Bruce Springsteen about the creation of his landmark 1982 album, "Nebraska"; Jane Pauley sits down with Michael J. Fox, who discusses his advancing Parkinson's; Luke Burbank visits an exhibition of newspaper comic strip art; David Pogue meets with actor Sean Hayes, starring as Oscar Levant in the new Broadway play, "Good Night, Oscar"; Faith Salie finds out how a composer is incorporating bird songs into his music; and Seth Doane learns how English bell ringers are preparing for the coronation of King Charles III.
