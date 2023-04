From 1988: Harry Belafonte, "a voice with a conscience" Singer, actor and human rights activist Harry Belafonte died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the age of 96. Correspondent Billy Taylor talked with Belafonte about his album, "Paradise in Gazankulu," featuring music rooted in the culture and politics of South Africa, and about his globe-trotting work for social justice, in this report that originally aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" September 18, 1988.