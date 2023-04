From 2001: Harry Belafonte on preserving Black music In this "CBS Sunday Morning" feature that originally aired December 9, 2001, Harry Belafonte talks with correspondent Byron Pitts about "The Long Road to Freedom: An Anthology of Black Music," which explores music of the Black diaspora, from African folk music to gospel and the American blues, and which took 30 years to complete and release. Belafonte, a singer, actor and human rights activist, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at age 96.