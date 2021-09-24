Live

Watch CBSN Live

This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," September 26: Walensky, Scott, Jayapal, Morrison, Erdoğan, Gottlieb

/ CBS News

Biden speaks on booster shots, economy
Biden speaks on booster shots, economy 28:15

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Rochelle Walensky - Director, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
  • Sen. Tim Scott - (R) South Carolina
  • Rep. Pramila Jayapal - (D) Washington
  • Scott Morrison - Prime Minister of Australia
  • Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - President of Turkey
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

  • Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Download our Free App

For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app

First published on September 24, 2021 / 6:28 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.