This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," September 26: Walensky, Scott, Jayapal, Morrison, Erdoğan, Gottlieb
"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Guest Lineup:
- Dr. Rochelle Walensky - Director, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
- Sen. Tim Scott - (R) South Carolina
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal - (D) Washington
- Scott Morrison - Prime Minister of Australia
- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - President of Turkey
- Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner
How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"
Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021
TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings
Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go
Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.
With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don't miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on "Face the Nation" (@FaceTheNation).
And for the latest from America's premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Download our Free App
For Breaking News & Analysis Download the Free CBS News app