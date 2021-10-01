This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," October 3: Booker, Justice, Gottlieb

Biden and House Democrats to meet on spending...

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Guest Lineup:

Sen. Cory Booker - (D) New Jersey



(D) New Jersey Gov. Jim Justice - (R) West Virginia



(R) West Virginia Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner

How to watch "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

