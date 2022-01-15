This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," January 16, 2022: Sullivan, Hogan, Kaine, Lucas, Gottlieb, Salvanto

Live

"Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Guest Lineup:

  • Jake Sullivan - White House National Security Adviser

  • Senator Tim Kaine - (D) Virginia

  • Mayor Quinton Lucas - (D) Kansas City, Missouri 

  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb - Former FDA Commissioner 

  • Anthony Salvanto - CBS News Elections & Surveys Director

How to watch "Face the Nation"

  • Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

  • TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

