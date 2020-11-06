CBS News November 6, 2020, 4:16 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," November 8, 2020: Manchin, Toomey, Richmond, Gottlieb

President Trump does not plan to concede
President Trump does not plan to concede 05:36

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia
  • Sen. Pat Toomey, (R) Pennsylvania
  • Rep. Cedric Richmond, (D) Louisiana, Biden campaign co-chair
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • Reporting and insight from:
  • Mark Strassmann, CBS News National Correspondent
  • Bob Schieffer, CBS News Political Contributor
  • David Becker, CBS News Contributor and Election Law Expert  

