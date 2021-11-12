This week on "Face the Nation," November 14, 2021: Yellen, Polis, Malpass, Kashkari, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury

Secretary of the Treasury Gov. Jared Polis, (D) Colorado

(D) Colorado David Malpass, President, World Bank Group

President, World Bank Group Neel Kashkari, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner



How to watch "Face the Nation"

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

TV: "Face the Nation" airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

Radio: Subscribe to "Face the Nation" from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

Free online stream: Watch the show on CBS' streaming network CBSN at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

