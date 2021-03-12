CBS News March 12, 2021, 12:10 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," March 14, 2021: Nunez-Smith, de Blasio, Hutchinson, Martin, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Chair
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio, (D-New York City)
  • Gov. Asa Hutchinson, (R-Arkansas)
  • Micheál Martin, Irish Prime Minister
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • Plus, new CBS News polling with: Anthony Salvanto, CBS News Elections & Surveys Director  
  • Plus, a focus group on the impact of COVID over the last year.  

