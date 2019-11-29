This week on "Face the Nation," December 1, 2019: Booker, Rubenstein

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Sen. Cory Booker , D-New Jersey, (@CoryBooker)

, D-New Jersey, (@CoryBooker) David Rubenstein, "The American Story: Conversations With Master Historians"

Michael Duffy, "The Presidents Club: Inside the World's Most Exclusive Fraternity"

Susan Page, USA Today, "Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Arc of Power" (@SusanPage)

Jon Meacham, "The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels" (@jmeacham)

Ruth Marcus, Washington Post, "Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh And The Conservative Takeover" (@RuthMarcus)

And, as always, we'll turn to our political panel for some perspective on the week:

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report (@amyewalter)

Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic (@JeffreyGoldberg)

Jamal Simmons, HillTV Host and CBS News Analyst (@JamalSimmons)

Ben Domenech, The Federalist (@bdomenech)

