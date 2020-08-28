This week on "Face the Nation," August 28, 2020: Wolf, Demings, Crump, Cameron, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:



Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security



Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida

Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky

Attorney General of Kentucky Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney Representing Family of Jacob Blake

Civil Rights Attorney Representing Family of Jacob Blake Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner

Former FDA Commissioner James Brown, CBS News Special Correspondent and host of The NFL Today on CBS Sports



Date: Sunday, August 28, 2020

