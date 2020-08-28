CBS News August 28, 2020, 3:14 PM

This week on "Face the Nation," August 28, 2020: Wolf, Demings, Crump, Cameron, Gottlieb

"Face the Nation" Guest Lineup:

  • Chad Wolf, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security  
  • Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida
  • Daniel Cameron, Attorney General of Kentucky 
  • Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney Representing Family of Jacob Blake 
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • James Brown, CBS News Special Correspondent and host of The NFL Today on CBS Sports 

