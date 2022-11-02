We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Life insurance is considered a fundamental part of sound financial planning. If you're a parent, spouse, homeowner or business owner (or some combination of those four) then you likely need the protection that life insurance provides.

But just because the decision to get a policy is often obvious, the job of securing the right type in the right amount can be less clear. There are many misconceptions that can make getting a policy confusing.

3 things about life insurance you didn't know

Young people should have it

There's a popular misunderstanding that young people don't need life insurance. But many young adults actually should - and they should act now while they're healthy and rates are low.

While life insurance is beneficial for policyholders of all ages, there are some particular benefits younger adults should take advantage of. The main one is cost. As you become older health issues arise and you'll become riskier to insure. But if young adults get life insurance now they can secure a lower rate (before any nagging health issues arise).

Life insurance policies could also help pay off debt like student loans should the insured die before the debt is paid off.

It can be used to pay off debt

Life insurance can feel like a bill you'll always have to pay with none of the rewards. But certain types actually have a cash-out option that you can access while alive. Accordingly, you can use that money to pay off debt, household repairs or college education costs. The possibilities are numerous.

Two things to note here, however: Not all policies offer a cash option (only whole life insurance policies provide this benefit). You'll also need to build up the cash value over time. So, if you just opened your whole life plan you probably won't be able to use much, (if any) of the cash.

Over time, however, you'll build up enough cash in the plan to use as you please.

You can get $1 million or more in coverage

If you're young, healthy (and willing to take a medical exam to prove it) you can secure a significant amount of life insurance coverage. This can range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to $1 million or more.

Depending on your personal financial situation and goals, a $1 million policy may make sense. You will need to be eligible but many people surprisingly are - and they don't have to break the bank to get a policy. Rates and fees vary but it's not inconceivable that healthy adults could get $1 million or more in coverage for just a double-digit sum each month.

Insurance companies are more likely to approve you for a $1 million policy when you're young and unlikely to have your beneficiaries cash it in, however, so it again pays to start early.

The bottom line

The benefits of life insurance are multiple and significant so don't get discouraged by rumors and misconceptions. As mentioned above, if you're young and healthy you can likely get a robust protection plan for a reasonable cost.

