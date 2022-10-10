We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are millions of Americans without life insurance. Here are three reasons why you should get a policy right now. Getty Images

If you're a husband or wife, father or mother, or even daughter or son, there's not much you wouldn't do to protect your family. Making sure your loved ones are safe and secure is always at the top of your mind.

But security isn't just alarm systems and medical support - it's also financial. And yet, many Americans still don't have life insurance.

"In January 2021, just 52% of consumers reported owning life insurance (e.g., individual, employer-sponsored, etc.), which is down from 63% in 2011," a LIMRA study noted. Overall, there were more than 100 million uninsured or underinsured Americans, according to the study.

If you currently do not have a life insurance policy - or if you want to increase the coverage that you already have - then act today and speak with a life insurance expert to get a quote.

3 reasons to get life insurance right now

Most financial advisers agree that life insurance is worth having. Here are three important reasons to get life insurance right now.

Retirement savings can change

Stock market volatility has been significant this year. The market has been up and down and traditional retirement savings accounts like 401(k)s have suffered.

Working Americans should have retirement savings stored away for when they stop working. But it shouldn't be relied on as the sole source of financial support in the event of their death. This is why it's important to have life insurance coverage, too.

With life insurance, whether it's whole, term or some other type, you know exactly what will be left for your beneficiaries after you die. The economy could be roaring or it could be in a slump but you can have peace of mind knowing that your loved ones are protected. Your payout won't change regardless of the economic circumstances.

Speak to an expert today to make sure your life insurance coverage is where it should be.

It will only get more expensive

Life insurance favors the healthy. Since younger people are generally healthier than older ones they're less expensive to insure. Those savings trickle down to your life insurance rates.

This is why it's so important to act now. Whether you need to start from scratch or want to boost what you already have, there's no better time than the present to purchase life insurance.

Young applicants can enjoy more than inexpensive monthly premiums, however. The younger you are the more time you'll also have to build out the cash value of a whole life plan. That cash could come in handy down the line.

You have debt

If you are free of any debt and won't have any in the future then you may not need life insurance.

Unfortunately, that's not the case with most people.

Do you have a mortgage? What about student loans or personal loans? Will you have to pay for college someday?

If you answered yes to one or more of those questions then you should start building a life insurance plan now. If you die before a plan is put in place many of your current debts - and plans for the future - will come up short.

You don't want to do that to your family and for an inexpensive premium each month you won't have to. Reach out to a life insurance expert today - or review the list of providers below - to get started with a plan.

The bottom line

There are very few people who wouldn't benefit from having life insurance protections in place. Don't make the mistake of not having this protection - sign up with a life insurance provider today.