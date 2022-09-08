Can you cash out your life insurance policy?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can take cash out of your life insurance policy, but consider the pros and cons of doing so first. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans face some challenging economic conditions in 2022, led by record inflation. The average household will pay an extra $5,200 this year on groceries, gas, heating, air conditioning, and other necessities, according to Bloomberg. Additionally, a Pew Research Center survey found that 70% of Americans say inflation is a "very big problem" for the country.

Feeling the added pressure of inflation on their finances, some Americans may be looking for economic assistance and exploring their options, including tapping into their life insurance policies for cash. Understanding the advantages and disadvantages of this strategy can help you determine if getting cash out of your life insurance policy makes sense for you.

If you don't have life insurance, or want to increase the amount you currently have, you can start by getting a quote right now.

Can I take out cash from my life insurance?

Depending on the type of insurance you carry and your circumstances, there are several ways to access cash from your life insurance.

Access a permanent life insurance policy

If you have a permanent life insurance policy, you may be able to dip into your policy's cash value account. Whole life, universal life and variable universal life are types of permanent life insurance policies that never expire and maintain cash value in addition to a death benefit.

By contrast, term life insurance is in effect for a limited term, such as 10, 20 or 30 years. The policy has a death benefit which pays beneficiaries if the policyholder passes away during the term. But one of the most significant differences between whole and term life insurance is that the latter policy does not have a cash value account, so there's no cash for policyholders to access.

Taking money from your cash value account may make sense if you're in a strong financial position and your beneficiaries will be taken care of after your death. On the other hand, if you have loved ones who rely on you financially, it's probably not wise to pull away the financial safety net your life insurance provides.

See what kind of life insurance you qualify for, and the cash you can potentially tap into, by exploring your options today.

Surrender your life insurance policy

This option allows you to withdraw the entire cash value of your life insurance policy, which in turn surrenders your coverage. You'll receive all the money you've paid towards your coverage and any interest you've earned. Your insurer also considers any unpaid loans or premiums on your account and you could also owe surrender fees and federal taxes.

Make a withdrawal

Another potential option is to withdraw money from your policy's cash value account tax-free up to the amount you've already paid towards your premiums. Any amount you withdraw that exceeds what you've already paid is taxable.

Borrowing from your policy

Your policy may allow you to take out a loan on the cash value of your insurance policy. Getting a loan from your insurance policy may be easier than through a bank or credit union because there is no credit check and more flexible repayment terms. But remember, any amount you owe on the loan's outstanding principal and interest is deducted from the death benefit when you die.

Covering your policy's monthly payments

If you need cash to cover your bills, you may have the option of drawing on your cash value account to cover the policy premium. This option can get you through a tough financial spot and keep your policy in force. Remember, if you end up depleting your cash value, your insurance could lapse, thus ending your coverage.

What are the pros and cons of taking out cash from a life insurance policy?

Weigh the advantages and disadvantages of getting cash from your life insurance to help you decide if it makes sense for you.

Pros of taking out cash from a life insurance policy

Easy process: Policy loans do not require a loan application or credit check because the cash value in your account serves as collateral on the loan. You can repay your loan on your own schedule, and your payments go back into your policy instead of to a lender.

Policy loans do not require a loan application or credit check because the cash value in your account serves as collateral on the loan. You can repay your loan on your own schedule, and your payments go back into your policy instead of to a lender. Low interest rates: The interest rate you receive on a cash value loan can vary depending on whether your loan is fixed or variable. Typically, interest rates on life insurance loans range from 5% to 8%, which is far better than credit card interest rates and slightly better than personal loan rates. Of course, you won't pay interest if you simply withdraw the money, but that lowers your cash value amount, which can take a long time to rebuild.

The interest rate you receive on a cash value loan can vary depending on whether your loan is fixed or variable. Typically, interest rates on life insurance loans range from 5% to 8%, which is far better than credit card interest rates and slightly better than personal loan rates. Of course, you won't pay interest if you simply withdraw the money, but that lowers your cash value amount, which can take a long time to rebuild. No impact on credit: Taking out a mortgage or a personal loan could cause a temporary minor drop in your credit score

If you don't have life insurance, or want to see what your options are for using it for cash, it's easy to get started.

Cons of taking out cash from a life insurance policy

A lower death benefit: Withdrawing funds reduces the amount of your cash value and your policy's death benefit. Similarly, any loan amount you don't pay back is subtracted from the death benefit.

Withdrawing funds reduces the amount of your cash value and your policy's death benefit. Similarly, any loan amount you don't pay back is subtracted from the death benefit. Withdrawal or loan may not be an option: You can't access money from your whole life policy unless there is sufficient cash value in your account, which takes time to build. If you need money shortly after enrolling in your policy, you may not have the accumulated funds to borrow or withdraw. Rules regarding how much money you can borrow vary by insurer, but you can usually access up to 90% of your policy's cash value.

You can't access money from your whole life policy unless there is sufficient cash value in your account, which takes time to build. If you need money shortly after enrolling in your policy, you may not have the accumulated funds to borrow or withdraw. Rules regarding how much money you can borrow vary by insurer, but you can usually access up to 90% of your policy's cash value. Your insurance policy could lapse: When you pay back a policy loan, you must pay interest on the borrowed amount. If you borrow a substantial amount and accrue interest that eclipses your cash balance, your policy could lapse and be closed by your insurer. In that case, your loan balance could be considered taxable income, leaving you accountable for a potentially large tax bill.

Alternatives to life insurance policy loans

If you don't want to use your life insurance for cash, consider these alternatives, which can get you the money you need without risking your coverage.

Personal loan: Depending on your credit, you may qualify for a personal loan You can look into your personal loan options now.

Depending on your credit, you may qualify for a You can look into your personal loan options now. 0% introductory APR credit card: Paying zero interest is enticing, but you must be sure you can pay off

Paying zero interest is enticing, but you must be sure you can Home equity loan: Home equity loans allow you to access your home's equity for cash, but you'll likely be on the hook for closing costs that range from 2% to 5% of the loan amount. Educate yourself about the potential risks of a home equity loan, including the risk of a foreclosure on your home if you fail to make your payments.

Whether you decide to get cash out from your life insurance policy or not, take steps to build an emergency fund that covers your living expenses for at least three to six months. A sufficient emergency fund can help cover a financial crisis without having to borrow money.

Have more questions about using your life insurance for cash? An online financial adviser can help steer you in the right direction.