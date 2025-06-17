Inside the addictive world of "The Traitors" and Alan Cumming's viral style

Behind the scenes of "The Traitors" with Alan Cumming

Inside the stone walls of Ardross Castle, reality television contestants are plotting betrayals, forming alliances and committing metaphorical murder, all while host Alan Cumming orchestrates the chaos in increasingly outrageous outfits.

The Scottish castle serves as the backdrop for Peacock's hit reality series "The Traitors," which is currently filming its fourth season with a star-studded cast that includes Olympic figure skating icons Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, NFL mom Donna Kelce, and favorites from "Big Brother," "Survivor" and "The Real Housewives" franchise.

The Emmy-winning competition show's unique blend of deception and strategy has made it one of the most popular unscripted series on television, with Cumming's dramatic hosting style becoming a viral sensation.

The production team uses the entire castle estate for elaborate missions designed to test contestants and provide opportunities to win money and immunity.

"I think the way we do deceit is popular," said Ben Archard, the show's director. "It's just like a safe space. Right? It's a safe space for murdering. It's a safe space for deceit."

The 2,000-acre estate provides the perfect setting for the backstabbing, betrayal, mystery and mayhem that define the series. Executive producer Sam Rees-Jones said the castle functions as "another character" in the show.

"It has that feel of a murder mystery … For the players it gives that," Rees-Jones said.

The castle's breakfast room has become particularly iconic as the location where contestants learn which players the traitors have "murdered" overnight. Cumming relishes the dramatic moment of smashing framed photos of eliminated contestants.

"Like when I first started to do it, they're like, 'Oh no, that's too much.' And now it's like one of my things," Cumming said.

Over three seasons, Cumming's wardrobe has evolved from "nice little tartan suits" to what he describes as "insane capes and weird dresses." Stylist Sam Spector creates intricate, "creepy glam" looks inspired by each episode's mission, including a pocket square made from a doll's head with bloody rhinestone eyes.

"There has to be a little bit of kitsch and also glamour in each episode," Spector said.

The show's most dramatic moments occur during the selection process, where Cumming taps chosen traitors on the shoulder in what he calls "full on psychological warfare."

"I do a thing where I make sounds with my [sleeve] and like go past their ears and make sounds," Cumming explained. "It's very, very like [gentle tap]."

The ritual has become so iconic that Cumming said people regularly ask him to demonstrate "the tap."

Many of the show's catchphrases have entered popular culture, particularly Cumming's declaration: "You have received the most votes and are banished from the game."

"It's great to have a catchphrase though," Cumming said. "And like when people say, 'I love the show,' I just leave them a little message: 'You have received the most votes and are banished!' And people are like 'Ahhhh!'"