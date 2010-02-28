The Strange Obsession With Curling

I am going to admit something up front: I am not very smart. And please hold the applause. I can hear some of you out there saying, "Well, he finally got something right!"

But here's the deal: If I were smart, I could figure out curling. If I were even smarter, I could figure out why people would actually watch other people doing it.

I have tried. I can't. I can't even figure out the object of the game. Is it like darts? I just don't get it.

But listen to this: Wall Street likes it so much that the New York Times took note of it. They put it on the front page. "On Wall Street a Romance With the Curling Stone."

When the market closes and the CNBC business channel switches to Olympic curling, ratings go up as traders wind down by watching the sport that has been described as "horseshoes combined with housekeeping."

No I don't know what those people with squeegies are doing but one trader said watching it is so relaxing, "It is a lot like drinking merlot."

Now wait a minute, that makes about as much sense as four years ago when I heard a TV analyst describe one curler as "the Roger Clemens of curling."

Whatever the case, we're done with it. They held the championships yesterday, Canada won.

We should be happy for them, I guess. I'm just not smart enough to know why.

More from Face the Nation:

Steny Hoyer: Health Care Will Move Forward

Dems, GOP Divided on Health Care Costs

Is Reconciliation a "Minor" Issue?

Full Transcript

