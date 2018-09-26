Reporting by CBS News' Kathryn Watson

With less than 24 hours to go before embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is expected to testify along with his first accuser before the Senate Judiciary Committee, a third woman accusing Kavanaugh of inappropriate behavior has stepped forward.

According to a sworn declaration posted to Twitter by attorney Michael Avenatti, a woman named Julie Swetnick claims she was a victim of a gang rape at a high school party around 1982, and alleges that both Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, were "present." In her declaration, Swetnick lays out her memory of Kavanaugh's alleged behavior at such parties.

"I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys," Swetnick alleged. "I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their 'turn' with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh."

"In approximately 1982, I became the victim of one of these 'gang' or 'train' rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present," Swetnick continued. "Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people. During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me."

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear from Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who claims Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were in high school, Thursday morning. The committee has tentatively scheduled a Friday vote on Kavanaugh's nomination.

But the second woman accusing Kavanaugh of misconduct, Deborah Ramirez, is also willing to testify publicly, her attorney said Wednesday morning. Ramirez alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were both at Yale University.

Follow along below for live updates:

Senate Judiciary Committee reviewing declaration sent by Avenatti

Taylor Foy, communications director for the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the committee is reviewing the declaration sent by Michael Avenatti. He did not elaborate.