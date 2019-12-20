Elizabeth Warren quips she would be the "youngest woman ever inaugurated"

Asked about the fact that she'd be the oldest president ever inaugurated if she wins the presidency, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren pointed out another fact: "I'd also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated."

Debate moderator Tim Alberta had asked her to address a comment made by former President Obama, who had offered an opinion earlier this month that the world's problems stem from "old people, usually old men" refusing to relinquish their power.

Warren was among the seven Democratic presidential hopefuls on stage at the sixth debate, the smallest field of candidates so far. Appearing alongside Warren were Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, who are the oldest Democratic candidates at 78 and 77, respectively.

When Sanders was asked to respond to Mr. Obama's comments, he said he disagreed, though he admitted his stance is "a little self-serving."



"The issue is not old or young, male or female," Sanders said. "The issue is working people standing up, taking on the billionaire class and creating a government and economy that works for all, not just the 1%."



Biden meanwhile, who would be 82 at the end of his first term if elected president, said he didn't believe Mr. Obama was referring to him with his comments. The former vice president was asked whether he would commit to running for a second term if he won the White House.



"I'm not willing to commit one way or another," he said. "Here's the deal — I'm not even elected one term yet. Now, let's see where we are. Let's see what happens."



Politico reported last week Biden has signaled to aides he would only serve one term if elected, though his campaign said it was "not a conversation" they were having and is "not something VP Biden is thinking about."