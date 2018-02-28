The big White House shake-ups so far

President Trump has been in office for just 13 months, but his White House has already seen a number of high-profile departures. On Wednesday, communications director Hope Hicks became the latest member of the Trump administration to announce that she was leaving.

Here are the people who have resigned, been fired, or been reassigned in their duties in the Trump White House.

January 30, 2017: Mr. Trump fires Sally Yates as Acting Attorney General. Yates, an Obama appointee, had refused to enforce the first iteration of Mr. Trump's travel ban on persons from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

February 13, 2017: Mr. Trump fires National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. Flynn was a close adviser to Mr. Trump during the campaign, but he was forced out after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of a phone call with the Russian ambassador.

Feb 15, 2017: Labor Secretary nominee Andy Puzder withdraws after it becomes clear he would not have the votes for confirmation.

March 2017: Assistant Communications Director Boris Epshteyn resigns.

March 30, 2017: White House Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh steps down.

April 5, 2017: White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is removed from the National Security Council's Principals Committee.

April 8, 2017: K.T. McFarland removed as National Security Council's deputy director, to be nominated U.S. ambassador to Singapore.

May 9, 2017: Mr. Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.

May 30, 2017: Communications Directions Mike Dubke confirms that he is leaving the White House.

July 28, 2017: Reince Priebus resigns as chief of staff, and is replaced by Gen. John Kelly.

July 31, 2017: Mr. Trump removes Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Scaramucci had spent only 10 days on the job.

August 4, 2017: Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer leaves the White House.

August 18, 2017: Steve Bannon leaves the White House and returns to Breitbart. He is later removed from Breitbart after criticizing Mr. Trump.

September 29, 2017: Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price resigns after he is accused of improperly using taxpayer funds for travel.

December 13, 2017: White House announces that presidential aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman will leave the administration after a dispute with Kelly. Officials later say that she was fired by Kelly, attempted to appeal directly to Mr. Trump, and was removed from the building.

February 2, 2018: The White House announces that K.T. McFarland has withdrawn her nomination as Ambassador to Singapore. McFarland had discussed Russia with Flynn during the presidential transition.

February 7, 2018: White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigns after it was revealed that he had been accused of physical abuse by two ex-wives. The scandal triggers a review of security clearance procedures in the White House.

February 9, 2018: Speechwriter David Sorenson resigns after being accused of spousal abuse. Sorenson denies the allegations and says he was the one who was abused.

February 14, 2018: National Economic Council adviser George David Banks resigns after being informed he will not receive a security clearance.

February 27, 2018: Josh Raffel, a spokesman for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, confirms that he is leaving the White House sometime over the next two months.

February 28th, 2018: Hope Hicks announces that she will be stepping down as communications director.

CBS News' Mark Knoller contributed to this story.