Official who works closely with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to leave White House

Josh Raffel, the communications official came from Hollywood to join the White House last year, confirmed to CBS News that he will be leaving in the next two months. Raffel was quietly promoted to deputy communications director in the fall of 2017. He oversaw communications related primarily to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, both top advisers to President Trump. Raffel has family obligations in New York and is returning to the private sector.

Ivanka Trump said of Raffel that he's "honest, passionate and thoughtful," and said that his guidance was "invaluable," whether he was offering guidance on communications about tax reform or a foreign trip.

Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt said that Raffel was an "integral part of our peace team," and top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn offered similar words of praise for his work during the policy roll-outs for the president's economic agenda and tax overhaul.

Raffel was originally hired to oversee communications for the White House Office of American Innovation. He also oversaw communications for the Israeli-Palestinian efforts and aided in communications for the National Security Council.

His impending departure was first reported by Axios.

