What stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day

A slew of retailers will be open on Thanksgiving Day, with Bed, Bath & Beyond a new addition to the list of those who've signed on to a trend of getting a jump-start on Black Friday.

Retailers including Best Buy and Target used to close their doors for Thanksgiving Day and then reopen early on Black Friday. But now, these retailers open as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with major sales and discounts in line with the same style of savings shoppers would see on Black Friday.

That's even though the idea of going to the mall on a day traditionally reserved for excessive eating, football watching and arguing with relatives is viewed negatively by a majority of Americans, according to one recent survey.

Only 28% of 1,000 Americans polled said they think stores should remain open on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com. Still, that's up from 25% who thought similarly a year earlier.

Below are the hours for stores open on Thanksgiving, followed by the retailers scheduled to be closed on the holiday, according to BestBlackFriday.com

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

A.C. Moore – Stores open at 6 p.m.

Best Buy – Opens at 5 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond – Opens at 5 p.m.

CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

DSW – Some locations open at 5 p.m.

Gamestop – Opens at 3 p.m.

Gordmans – Open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m.

JCPenney – Opens at 2 p.m.

Kmart – Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy's - Most stores opening at 5 p.m.

Mattress Firm - Some stores open

Meijer - Open, but holiday hours not announced

New York & Company – Some locations opening at 6 p.m.

Old Navy – Opens at 3 p.m., some locations may vary

RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Sears – Opens at 6 p.m.

Target – Opens at 5 p.m.

Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary