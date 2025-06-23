Texas teacher who built speech program from scratch surprised with $100,000 gift

A West Texas speech and debate coach who has spent her own savings to help rural students compete in national competitions received a surprise $100,000 gift at the National Speech and Debate Tournament.

Deb Garoui, who teaches and coaches in Post, Texas, was recognized during the tournament for her dedication to students from low-income families. The gift from design company Canva came as Garoui faces medical debt from caring for her son, who has a severe form of epilepsy.

"I'm just in disbelief," Garoui said after receiving the surprise. "We're $4 million in medical debt right now."

Garoui, a breast cancer survivor and single mother, has paid for hotel rooms, meals and entry fees for her students using money from her own pocket. Many of her students come from families living in poverty.

"One kid didn't even own a suitcase before we started traveling," Garoui said. "They have dirt floors. We have students who don't have heat or water. This is true poverty."

Her son Noah, who sometimes travels with the team, has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and requires about two dozen medications daily. He recently spent five months in the hospital, with Garoui and her daughter Noor taking turns at his bedside.

Garoui said she also hopes to use the $100,000 to repair her son's wheelchair, get him a shower chair and repair plumbing that broke in their house while her son Noah was in the hospital for five months.

Despite financial struggles, Garoui's teams have reached both state and national competitions. Her daughter Noor was the top performer on her previous team.

The surprise presentation was made by CBS News contributor David Begnaud, who served as master of ceremonies at the national tournament. The National Speech and Debate Association also received a $100,000 donation from Canva.

"These kids, especially the kids that I teach that are in the middle of nowhere, get that opportunity to use their voices and advocate for themselves," Garoui said of the association's impact.

The documentary "Speak." features Garoui and highlights the speech and debate community's role in empowering students.

