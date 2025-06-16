From the stage to real life, speech students find their voice in new documentary "Speak."

For Esther Oyetunji, becoming the first three-time National Speech and Debate champion in Original Oratory captured just how far she had come.

Her journey, along with four other former high school students, is featured in a new documentary titled "Speak." that reveals how speech and debate competitions have become launching pads for future leaders, from Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt to three Supreme Court justices.

The documentary follows students competing in Original Oratory, a format where competitors deliver roughly 10-minute speeches attempting to convince audiences about problems needing solutions. Besides Oyetunji, the film features fellow competitors Sam Schaefer and Noah Chao-Detiveaux.

CBS News contributor David Begnaud, who reached the National Speech and Debate finals as a teenager, now serves as emcee for the annual tournament.

"The power of speech and debate is that there's so many different perspectives and just so many different life stories, and that's why, like, listening is my favorite part," said Oyetunji, whose speeches have addressed childhood poverty and gun violence in schools.

The competition teaches students life skills beyond public speaking.

"To take someone who was shy but had a lot to say and be able to progress and learn, like, how do I argue for myself and for other people? How do I learn to convey stories and say people's stories in a way that's honest, but also ethical," Oyetunji said. "Those aren't skills you get to learn how to do in any other environment."

Fellow competitor Schaefer agreed.

"Doing speech in high school really prepares you for everything, whether it be a job interview, being able to confront people when you don't feel comfortable in something," he said.

The documentary also reveals the intensely personal nature of the competition. Chao-Detiveaux delivered a speech about his mother's death by suicide. He uses the platform to advocate for a better understanding of mental health issues.

"We don't stop suicide by labeling it as something evil," Chao-Detiveaux said in his speech. "Stop it by making the alternative, life, better."

The competitive atmosphere with the nation's top speech students creates both pressure and growth opportunities that develop listening skills and empathy.

"Probably one of the greatest lessons they all learn is how to lose, how to have their thoughts challenged," said Scott Wunn, who runs the National Speech and Debate Association. "It's pretty cutthroat, but also pretty awesome."

"This is a pathway to train people for leadership," Wunn said. "Let them speak because when they speak, they grow, and them growing is what our future needs."

