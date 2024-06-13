North Texas man arrested, charged with threatening FBI agent after Hunter Biden verdict

FORT WORTH — A North Texas man was arrested Thursday and charged with threatening an FBI agent known to be involved in an investigation into Hunter Biden.

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, resolving that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.

Not long after the ruling, just after 5 p.m., 43-year-old Timothy Muller placed a call to an FBI special agent, according to the complaint. This agent was known to have been involved in an investigation into a laptop that belonged to Biden.

The complaint states that Muller said, "hey," and the agent disconnected the call.

Muller immediately called back and allegedly left a message over one minute long threatening the agent and his family.

"You can run, but you can't [expletive] hide," Muller allegedly said. "You covered up child pornography. You covered up [H.B.] raping his own [expletive] niece."

"So here's how it's gonna go," Muller allegedly continued. "[T.]'s gonna win the re-election, and then we're gonna [expletive] go through the FBI and just start throwing you [expletive]s into jail. Or, you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out, and we'll hunt you [expletive]s down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own [expletive] homes. In your own [expletive] beds. The last thing you'll ever hear are the horrified shrieks of your widow and orphans. And then you know what we're going to do? … We're going to slaughter your whole [expletive] family."

Muller allegedly followed the voice messages with several texts, including, "How's the family? Safe?" and "Did you [expletive]s really think you were going to disenfranchise 75 million Americans and not die? Lol."

Muller was charged via criminal complaint on Thursday with interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official. He was arrested outside his home Thursday morning without incident.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.