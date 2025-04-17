Texas lawmakers advance school choice bill after nearly 11 hours of debate

After nearly 11 hours of debate, the Texas House approved early Thursday a controversial bill that would provide eligible families with public funds to help pay for private school tuition.

The school choice bill was passed in an 85-63 vote – two were absent. The measure will provide taxpayer-funded education savings accounts, also known as school vouchers, allowing students in public schools to attend private institutions if accepted into the state's program.

Eligibility for Texas school vouchers and funds allocation

Under the bill, students will receive $10,000 each year if they attend a private school. Disabled students would receive up to $30,000 a year and home-schooled students would get $2,000.

"This is an extraordinary victory for the thousands of parents who have advocated for more choices when it comes to the education of their children…I applaud the legislators who took a stand with the overwhelming majority of Texans who support school choice," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott and Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows have said for months that they have more than the 76 votes required to pass the bill.

"Today marks a historic chapter for education in our state, with the Texas House passing its landmark 'Texas Two Step' proposals to deliver more education opportunities for students alongside the largest-ever increase in public school funding," Burrows said.

The vote marks the first time since 1957 that the Texas House has approved legislation making state money available for families to use on their children's private schooling, according to the Texas Tribune.

The vote took place just after 2 a.m. Thursday, after the Texas House heard 43 amendment proposals to the bill. All proposed amendments were tabled. The vote was divided between Democrats and Republicans. Out of all the votes, two Republicans joined all Democrats to vote against the bill.

"Welfare for the rich"

Texas Democrats expressed disappointment about the outcome, calling it "welfare for the rich." Democrats also expressed concern that the program will hurt school districts by taking money away from them.

Most state Republicans supported the legislation.

"Working families are going to be the ones who will foot the bill for this voucher scam," said Texas Democrats Chair Kendall Scudder. "We're deeply disappointed in the lawmakers who chose to fall in line instead of standing up for their communities."

The House will take a final vote later on Thursday. The bill will then go to the Texas Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to go along with the House's changes or make their own changes.

Trump weighs in

Ahead of the vote, Abbott said that President Trump supported school choice as well.

"[Trump] called this morning to share his support for the Texas House passing SB 2 today," Abbott posted on social media.

Mr. Trump posted on social media on Thursday congratulating his "friends" Abbott, Burrows and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick "along with Texas Legislators for finally passing SCHOOL CHOICE, which I strongly endorsed."

"This is a gigantic Victory for students and parents in the Great State of Texas!" Mr. Trump wrote. "We will very soon be sending Education BACK TO ALL THE STATES, where it belongs. It is our goal to bring Education in the United States to the highest level, one that it has never attained before."

HB 2: Public school funding bill

On Wednesday, the Texas House passed HB 2, the public school funding bill. It passed 144-4, with two absent. Republican leaders said it represents the largest increase in funding for public schools.

"Texas public schools are the backbone of our communities, and today the House delivered a historic investment to bolster public education for the next generation," Burrows said Wednesday. "House Bill 2 lays the foundation for a modernized, responsive school finance system that will grow with the needs of Texas students while targeting taxpayer dollars where they'll make the greatest impact for students and teachers.

Under this bill's proposals and others, the House will inject $9 billion in new money. That includes raising the basic allotment to school districts by $395. Forty percent of the new funding will go toward teacher pay raises and salary increases for other staff. The basic allotment would increase every two years.

Democrats have said the state doesn't spend enough money on public education when compared to other states. Republicans, though, said they have continued to spend more money on schools.

As lawmakers debate the bills, various local school districts across North Texas have passed deficit budgets because of record inflation and after Republican lawmakers left $4.5 billion for schools on the sidelines. The districts have also faced declining student enrollment, which has cost them funding as well.